More on Vermilion Energy Q1 performance

Vermilion Energy (VET -1.4% ) Q1 production averaged at 103,404 boe/day, +2% Y/Y, due to increases in Australia, Canada, the US, Germany and France

The company brought two new offshore wells on production in Australia and executed one of most active drilling programs to date in Canada; achieved increased production despite cyclone season in Australia, resulting in 11 days of downtime at Wandoo and cold weather conditions in Canada and the US

Fund flows from operations was $254M, +14% as a result of higher production and realized commodity pricing, partially offset by higher cash taxes.

Average realized prices for oil was $73.45/bbl (-8%); NGL was $22.49/bbl (-11%); natural gas was $5.10/mcf (-12%)

Previously: Vermilion Energy beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (April 25)