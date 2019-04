The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. tanked by 21 to 991 after falling by 10 in the previous week, Baker Hughes says in its latest survey.

The oil rig count plunged by 20 to 805 after shedding 8 a week ago, while gas rigs lost 1 to 186.

WTI crude oil -3.7% to $62.76/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX