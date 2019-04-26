Stocks erase most of morning's decline

After erasing most of the morning's declines, the three major U.S. averages may be poised to return to negative territory.

The S&P is up 0.1% and the Dow, is up less than 0.1% , as the Nasdaq slips 0.2% in early afternoon trading.

Earlier the Nasdaq had declined as much as 0.7% and the S&P and Dow had each lost 0.3%.

All but two of 11 industry sectors are in the green, with materials ( +0.7% ), consumer staples ( +0.7% ), and real estate ( +0.6% ) leading.

Energy ( -1.8% ) and information technology ( -0.8% ) lag the broader market.

Crude oil slumps 3.9% to $62.65 per barrel after President Trump told reporters he called OPEC and told its members to lower crude prices.

10-year Treasury yields drop 4 basis points to 2.498%.

Dollar Index falls 0.2% to 97.93.