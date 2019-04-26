Stocks erase most of morning's decline

After erasing most of the morning's declines, the three major U.S. averages may be poised to return to negative territory.
The S&P is up 0.1% and the Dow, is up less than 0.1%, as the Nasdaq slips 0.2% in early afternoon trading.
Earlier the Nasdaq had declined as much as 0.7% and the S&P and Dow had each lost 0.3%.
All but two of 11 industry sectors are in the green, with materials (+0.7%), consumer staples (+0.7%), and real estate (+0.6%) leading.
Energy (-1.8%) and information technology (-0.8%) lag the broader market.
Crude oil slumps 3.9% to $62.65 per barrel after President Trump told reporters he called OPEC and told its members to lower crude prices.
10-year Treasury yields drop 4 basis points to 2.498%.
Dollar Index falls 0.2% to 97.93.
