Altra Industrial Motion jumps 9% on Q1 results beat

Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC +9.4% ) reported Q1 sales growth of 100.8% Y/Y to $482.8M, driven by Automation & Specialty Platform sales, and organic sales growth of 1.6% Y/Y.

Sales by segments: Power Transmission Technologies $234.9M (-2.3% Y/Y); and Automation & Specialty $249.1M.

Q1 Gross margin improved by 536 bps to 36.2%; operating margin improved by 556 bps to 13.8%; and Adj. operating margin improved by 630 bps to 18.2%.

Adj. EBITDA was $105M; and as percentage of sales 21.7%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $39.3M, compare to $3.7M a year ago; and free cash flow was $25.3M.

FY19 Outlook, reaffirmed: Sales $1.92B to $1.95B; EPS $2.10 to $2.18; Adj. EPS $3.02 to $3.18; and Adj. EBITDA $415M to $430M. Company expects tax rate of ~24%, Capex of $60M to $65M, and depreciation and amortization $130M to $140M.

