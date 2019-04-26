Tech sees red amid data center woes

The tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) drops 0.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 1.6% in what's turned out to be a hard weak for data center players.

Microsoft (MSFT +0.4% ) reported weak capex in Q1 at $2.57B (consensus: $4.54B) though guided for a sequential increase.

Xilinx's (XLNX +0.9% ) earnings results included Data Center and TME end market decline of 7% Y/Y and 12% Q/Q.

Yesterday, Intel (INTC -10.2% ) reported a Q1 Data Center miss with $4.9B in revenue versus the $5.1B consensus. For FY19, Intel expects data-centric revenue down low-single digits Y/Y and DCG down mid-single digits.

The news is a negative read-through for Nvidia (NVDA -5.9% ), which gets roughly 30% of its revenue from the data center.

