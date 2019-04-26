Look at 1.3% growth in Q1 real private demand, economists say

Looking deeper into the stronger-than-expected Q1 GDP number, economists are seeing underlying growth somewhat less robust.

Increased inventory accumulation of $128.4B and the narrowing trade deficit accounted for the drove the 3.2% top-line growth, says Joseph Brusuelas of RSM.

Stripping those two factors out, he sees a long-term trend growth rate of 1.8%.

Robert Frick, of Navy Federal Credit Union, figures GDP is rising at 1.3% based on final sales to private domestic purchasers.

The Fed will be looking past the top-line number, Brusuelas says, who sees no rate hikes or cuts until after the 2020 election.

Rates traders, though, peg a rate cut by the end of January 2020 at almost 72%, according to Bloomberg.

Treasury yields are falling, with the 2-year Treasury yield down 6 basis points to 2.282% and the 10-year Treasury yield down almost 4 bps to 2.499%.

