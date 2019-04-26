Barnes +3% on beating Q1 estimates

Barnes (B +3.4% ) reported sales of $377M (+2.7% Y/Y), reflecting acquisition sales of + 5% and organic sales increase of 1% Y/Y.

Sales by segments: Industrial $21.5M (-33.6% Y/Y); and Aerospace $29.15M (+20.2% Y/Y).

Aerospace OEM backlog was at $804M (+10% Y/Y), Company expects to ship ~50% of this backlog over the next 12 months.

Q1 operating margin declined by 200 bps to 13.5%; and Adj. operating margin declined by 90 bps to 14.5%.

Segment operating margins: Industrial 8.9% down by 480 bps ; and Aerospace 21.7% up by 160 bps .

SG&A expenses were $81.4M (+11.7% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 21.6% up by 173 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $53.06M (+74.1% Y/Y).

Board of Directors authorized repurchase of up to 5M shares of Barnes Group common stock, adding 3.5M shares to the remaining 1.5M shares under the 2016 Stock Repurchase Authorization.

FY19 Outlook: Revenue growth 4% to 6%; organic sales growth 1% to 3%; Adj. operating margin 15.5% to 16%; EPS $3.15 to $3.27 (prior $3.17 to $3.32); Adj. EPS $3.23 to $3.35; Capex $60M to $65M; and effective tax rate of 23.5%-24.5%.

