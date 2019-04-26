American Renal up 1% on improved debt terms

American Renal Associates Holdings (ARA +0.6% ) announces that indirect wholly owned subsidiary American Renal Holdings has amended the terms of its $100M credit revolver and $440 senior secured term B loan facility.

The lenders have agreed to waive certain defaults or potential defaults in exchange for a 1% fee and an increase in the interest rate.

The amortization rate of the principle of the term B loans will increase from 1% to 2% on January 1, 2020.

The maximum net leverage ratio covenant has been increased to 7:1 from 6:1.