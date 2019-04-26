More on Granite Construction Q1 results

Granite Construction (GVA +4.9% ) reports Q1 sales increase 10% Y/Y to $620M, however the company says that unusually cold and wet weather across the US in 2019 negatively impacted GVA'a Q1 operations

Committed and Awarded Projects, which includes backlog and Construction Manager/General Contractor and alternative procurement projects, stands at ~$4.5B

Gross margin is down ~345bps to 6.5%, and operating loss widens from ~$13M to $42M; reports adj. EBITDA loss of $9.4M as compared to income of $9.3M, last year.

Cash and marketable securities is $266.3M.

For 2019, the company expects Low-teens consolidated revenue growth, and adjusted EBITDA margin to between 8.5% - 9.5%.

