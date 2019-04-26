Ad giants rise after Interpublic's beat

The major advertising holding companies are all higher in U.S. trading today after a strong quarter from Interpublic Group (IPG +5.2% ).

WPP is up 5.3% , while Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) has risen 2% and Publicis Group (OTCQX:PUBGY) is up 4.1% . Dentsu (OTCPK:DNTUF) is up 2.6% today.

Meanwhile on the WPP front, Bloomberg notes Bain Capital and Apollo (APO +1.4% ) are among the firms reported to advance in an auction for WPP's Kantar unit, for which WPP may be seeking up to $4.5B.

EQT, Cinven, CVC, Apax and Permira were previously linked to potential bidding for the unit.