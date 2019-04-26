Ford sees Tesla in rear-view mirror

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are down 5.20% and traded at a new 52-week low of $233.18 earlier in the session. The busy week for Tesla featured an underwhelming Autonomy Day presentation, soft Q1 earnings and some capitulation by Wall Street bullish-leaning analysts.

For what's it worth, Tesla was passed by Ford (F +10.5% ) on the market cap list after the Detroit automaker's results in North America impressed investors. If things stay as they are now, it will be the first time since May 2018 that Ford has traded at a higher cap than Tesla.

