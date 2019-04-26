Bitauto -9.4% amid 4.1M-share discounted offering

Bitauto Holdings (NYSE:BITA) has tumbled 9.4% today, and nailed down a six-year low on NYSE, after news that a 4.1M-share block coming from Morgan Stanley would price at $13.95.

Bitauto closed yesterday at $14.65.

Four holders own at least 4.1M shares, Bloomberg notes: Snow Lake Capital, Invesco, Citic, and Cox Enterprises.

Meanwhile, Bitauto just came off a halt for news following its statement that has no affiliation or relation with Beijing Yiche Life Auto Chain Service, which just received an administrative warning from the People's Bank of China over misconduct.

Bitauto says it intends to seek protection of its intellectual property rights via trademark protection and anti-competition laws in China.