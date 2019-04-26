Apple discussed buying Intel modem chip business - WSJ

Apple (AAPL -0.8% ) held talks with Intel (INTC -10.1% ) starting last year about acquiring parts of the latter's smartphone modem chip business, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Those talks started around last summer and only halted recently, around the time Apple reached its multiyear supply agreement with Qualcomm (QCOM +1.8% ), according to the report. But it shows Apple warming up to the idea of bigger deals.

And Intel's now exploring strategic alternatives for its modem chips and has hired Goldman Sachs to manage a process that could result in a sale for a few billion dollars. Other than Apple, interested buyers might be Broadcom (AVGO -0.8% ), ON Semiconductor (ON -1.3% ), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) or China's Unisoc Communications.

A sale could mean unloading an Intel business that was losing about $1B per year; Intel said it was abandoning making modems for 5G phones after news of the Apple-Qualcomm settlement.

Previously: Behind Apple's surprise settlement with Qualcomm (Apr. 18 2019)