Stocks pull into the green, erasing decline

All three major U.S. stock averages pull into the green in midafternoon trading, more than erasing earlier weakness as investors parse the stronger-than-expected GDP report and a slew of corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 rises 0.2% , while the Nasdaq rises 0.1% and the Dow rises 6 points , less than 0.1%. Earlier Nasdaq had declined as much as 0.7% and the Dow and S&P 500 fell as much as 0.3%.

By sector, materials ( +0.7% ) and consumer staples ( +0.7% ) make the strongest showing, while energy ( -1.8% ) and information technology ( -0.8% ) are the only decliners.

Crude oil falls 3.1% to $63.22 per barrel after President Trump says "Saudi Arabia and others" agree to increase oil flow.

10-year Treasury yield is down 3 basis points to 2.50%.