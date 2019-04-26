Stocks pull into the green, erasing decline

All three major U.S. stock averages pull into the green in midafternoon trading, more than erasing earlier weakness as investors parse the stronger-than-expected GDP report and a slew of corporate earnings.
The S&P 500 rises 0.2%, while the Nasdaq rises 0.1% and the Dow rises 6 points, less than 0.1%. Earlier Nasdaq had declined as much as 0.7% and the Dow and S&P 500 fell as much as 0.3%.
By sector, materials (+0.7%) and consumer staples (+0.7%) make the strongest showing, while energy (-1.8%) and information technology (-0.8%) are the only decliners.
Crude oil falls 3.1% to $63.22 per barrel after President Trump says "Saudi Arabia and others" agree to increase oil flow.
10-year Treasury yield is down 3 basis points to 2.50%.
Dollar Index falls 0.2% to 98.00.
