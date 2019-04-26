Good news/bad news: Roughly balanced vs. expectations

While the Q1 GDP growth number of 3.2% grabbed the headlines today, economists point to the final sales to private domestic purchasers number of 1.3% growth as more indicative of underlying economic growth. So GDP counts as stronger-than-expected, but with a caveat. Overall, economic reports appear roughly balanced when looking at the number of reports that exceeded consensus estimates and the number that trailed consensus estimates. Stronger than expected: April consumer sentiment at 97.2 edged past consensus of 97.1 and rose from the March reading of 96.9. Better yet, the index of consumer expectations, at 87.4 vs consensus of 86.0, clearly means consumers are feeling pretty good about the future.

March durable goods of +2.7% came in a full two percentage points better than the estimate with core durable goods at +0.4% surpassing the estimate of +0.2%. Continuous jobless claims came in lower than expected, indicating unemployment is still low. March new home sales of 692K compares with 645K expected.