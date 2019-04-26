Good news/bad news: Roughly balanced vs. expectations

While the Q1 GDP growth number of 3.2% grabbed the headlines today, economists point to the final sales to private domestic purchasers number of 1.3% growth as more indicative of underlying economic growth. So GDP counts as stronger-than-expected, but with a caveat.
Overall, economic reports appear roughly balanced when looking at the number of reports that exceeded consensus estimates and the number that trailed consensus estimates.
Stronger than expected: April consumer sentiment at 97.2 edged past consensus of 97.1 and rose from the March reading of 96.9. Better yet, the index of consumer expectations, at 87.4 vs consensus of 86.0, clearly means consumers are feeling pretty good about the future.
March durable goods of +2.7% came in a full two percentage points better than the estimate with core durable goods at +0.4% surpassing the estimate of +0.2%.
Continuous jobless claims came in lower than expected, indicating unemployment is still low.
March new home sales of 692K compares with 645K expected.
Depends: February Housing Price Index rose +0.3% M/M, less than the +0.4% expected, better news for home buyers than sellers.
Weaker-than-expected: Part of the April consumer sentiment report wasn't quite as strong as expected--current economic conditions at 112.3 (still a strong number) fell short of the 114.2 consensus and declined from 114.2 in March.
April Richmond Federal Reserve Manufacturing Survey at +3 trailed the consensus of +11 and the prior reading of +10.
Initial jobless claims, off of historic lows, came in at 230K compared with consensus of 209K.
And in March, existing home sales fell more than expected-- to 5.210M vs. the estimate of 5.300M.
Though an improvement from February's print and still not indicating a recession, the March Chicago Fed National Activity Index at -0.15 compares with +2.55 consensus and -0.29 in February.
