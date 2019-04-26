TiVo launches new volley in patent fight against Comcast

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) has amped up its intellectual-property fight with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), filing a new complaint in the U.S. International Trade Commission.

TiVo's Rovi unit filed its complaint alleging patent infringement, following up on a recent complain in the Central District of California.

The dispute involves Comcast's X1 Sports App, multi-room DVR, and set-top box integrations of streaming apps.

TiVo hopes to bring Comcast to the table to talk about licensing fees. And it's looking to block the import of digital video receivers, broadband gateways and related hardware.

"For more than a decade, Comcast partnered with Rovi to enable its customers to watch what they want, when they want on TV," says Rovi's Arvin Patel. "However, because Comcast refuses to pay licensing fees to use our technology, its customers are being charged more for fewer features, including no access to critical DVR features such as remote recording."