Edwards recalls certain catheters due to safety issues

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is recalling certain lots of its Miller Balloon Atrioseptostomy Catheters and Fogarty Dilation Atrioseptostomy Dilation Catheters due to the possibility of problems with balloon deflation after deployment which could lead to fragmentation or detachment when retrieval is attempted.

Serious injury to the heart, inferior vena cava and/or femoral and iliac veins could result and additional procedures may be required to retrieve the fragments. One serious injury was reported in an infant who had to undergo an invasive procedure to retrieve a detached balloon.