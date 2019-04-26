Analysts poised to weigh in on Tradeweb next week

Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), a bond and derivative trading platform, is likely to face scrutiny about debt trading and the competition it faces, as some Wall Street analysts are set to publish their first analyses of the stock.

The stock has jumped 49% from its IPO price of $27.00 since it started trading on April 4.

Comments are likely to center on how long strong growth rates can last and its prospects in credit trading.

Also analysts may be concerned by the firm's much larger competitors such as Intercontinental Exchange, CME Group, and Bloomberg.

The 25-day quiet period for analysts of firms that underwrote Tradeweb's IPO ends on Monday. Tradeweb's underwriters were JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citi, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Sandler O'Neill, and Jefferies.

Previously: Tradeweb gets $1.16B proceeds from IPO (April 8)