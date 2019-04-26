Late rally pushes S&P, Nasdaq to new highs

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs after hovering around the flatline for most of the day, as better than expected economic data offset a mixed batch of corporate earnings.

GDP rose by a greater than expected 3.2% in the first quarter while inflation remained muted, likely keeping the Fed on a patient path regarding interest rates.

For the week, the Dow fell 0.1% but the S&P 500 gained 1.2% and the Nasdaq rallied 1.9%, its fifth weekly gain in a row.

Big gains in Amazon and Ford today following strong earnings reports helped lift the S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector (+0.9%), while health care (+1%), financials (+0.9%) and consumer staples (+0.9%) also outperformed.

On the negative side, Intel plunged 9% after warning on profits, weighing on both the S&P information technology sector (-0.4%) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (-0.8%).

The energy sector (-1.2%) tumbled alongside WTI crude oil, which sank 3% to $63.23/bbl after Pres. Trump told OPEC to keep oil prices low while Exxon and Chevron issued disappointing earnings resultss.

U.S. Treasury prices finished higher, sending the two-year yield 4 bps lower to 2.27% and the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 2.51%.