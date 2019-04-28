Bicycle Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Bicycle Therapeutics Ltd. (BCYC) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an $86M IPO.

The Cambridge, UK-based biopharmaceutical firm develops engineered synthetic peptides constrained to form two loops that it calls Bicycles, a configuration that it says creates high affinity and selectivity, allowing previously undruggable targets to be drugged.

Lead candidate is BT1718, a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate, for the treatment of Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease-expressing tumors. Interim data from a Phase 1 trial should be available in H2.

2018 Financials ($M): Collaboration Revenues: 7.1 (+246.4%); Operating Expenses: 28.9 (+57.9%); Net Loss: (21.8) (-33.7%); Cash Consumption: (26.1) (-999%).