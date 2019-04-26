Con Ed, Tennessee Gas to expand gas transportation flows into New York

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) reaches an agreement with Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Tennessee Gas Pipeline to expand natural gas transportation capacity that could lift the current moratorium on service connections in a utility service area around New York City.

Tennessee Gas, which delivers gas to Con Ed facilities in Westchester County, N.Y., will provide the additional capacity by upgrading compressor facilities outside of New York state, yielding a capacity increase of as much as 110K dt/day.

Con Ed expects the incremental capacity to enter service by November 2023 if the expansion project receives permits and authorizations on schedule.