Peloton Therapeutics readies IPO

Peloton Therapeutics (PLTX) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $115M IPO.

The Dallas, TX-based biopharmaceutical firm develops treatments for cancer and other life-threatening conditions that target a transcription factor called HIF-2α, previously considered an undruggable target with a small molecule.

Lead candidate is PT2977 for renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Enrollment in a Phase 3 clinical trial should commence in H2. It is also in Phase 2 development for an inherited disorder called von Hippel-Lindau disease associated RCC.

2018 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 37.1 (+33.5%); Net Loss: (36.1) (-45.0%); Cash Burn: (33.2) (-43.7%).