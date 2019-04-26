Duke Energy appeals North Carolina coal ash excavation order

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) says it is appealing the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality's order requiring the excavation of coal ash at the company's nine current and former coal-burning power plants and reburying it in lined landfills.

DUK says capping the basins in place would provide a safe method for managing ash in a manner that protects the environment and public health and would be much faster than excavation.

DUK also says excavating the basins could add $4B-$5B to the prior $5.6B estimate for the coal ash clean-up and would take decades.