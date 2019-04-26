LyondellBasell sees more impact to Q2 from March storage tank fire

Disruptions caused by the March fire at the Intercontinental Terminals Deer Park, Tex., storage tank farm likely will affect Q2 results slightly more than Q1, says LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) CFO Thomas Aebischer.

“The impact was primarily felt within our Intermediates and Derivatives segment and was not material to the company’s first quarter results,” Aebischer said during today's earnings conference call.

The fire destroyed 11 large storage tanks at the Mitsui-owned site along the Houston Ship Channel, which also is the location of LYB's 263K bbl/day Houston refinery and two petrochemical plants.

CEO Bob Patel said the refinery ran at 98% of capacity in Q1 after the completion of a planned overhaul and is in a position to benefit from the coming change from the International Maritime Organization that marine fuel have a sulfur content no greater than 0.5% beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

“As the refining markets adapt to new marine fuel regulations, we’ll be ready to capture improved margins with our continued stable operations,” Patel said.