Bayer CEO rebuked in shareholder vote; board in emergency meeting

Werner Baumann's job could be in jeopardy after ~55% of shareholders voted against absolving the Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) CEO and other managers of responsibility for their actions in the Monsanto takeover last year.

The vote is not legally binding but it throws Baumann's future into question and prompts an emergency meeting of the company's supervisory board; Bloomberg notes similar rejections have cost German CEO their jobs.

"The voting results show that the stockholders' meeting wanted to send a clear signal," says Chairman Werner Wenning, who has backed Baumann.

The vote capped Bayer's annual general meeting in Bonn, where shareholders vented their anger over the company's failure to properly assess the legal risks of the Roundup weedkiller it acquired with Monsanto.