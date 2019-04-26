Crude oil sinks 3% as Trump strikes again but market was poised for pullback

Crude oil futures fell by the most in two months as Pres. Trump said he again pressed OPEC to cut prices and doubts rose about the effect of supply squeezes from Russia and Iran.

June WTI settled -2.9% to $63.30/bbl and Brent -3% to $72.15/bbl but bounced off earlier lows after WSJ reported OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo and Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih had not spoken to Trump about cutting prices.

Crude hit a six-month high earlier this week after the U.S. said it would not renew waivers on imports of Iranian oil and reports of shipments of contaminated Russian oil.

"Fears of a supply shock were greatly exaggerated" after the Russian outage, PVM Oil Associates analyst Stephen Brennock wrote. "Refineries usually hold ample crude stockpiles to guard against such disruptions. Little wonder then that the initial knee-jerk price reaction petered out."

The market looked ready for a pullback anyway, said Mizuho Securities' Bob Yawger, as "There were no shorts in the market; everybody was long. That’s when you start to get in a dangerous situation."

The S&P 500 energy sector ( -1.3% ) is today's worst performer, as tepid quarterly results from Exxon (XOM -2.1% ) and Chevron (CVX -0.7% ) add to angst over the sharp downturn in oil prices.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX