Pioneer Natural Resources in talks to sell Eagle Ford JV - Reuters

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is in advanced talks to sell its holdings in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas to privately owned Ensign Natural Resources, Reuters reports.

Ensign, which is backed by P-E firm Warburg Pincus, reportedly would initially pay less than $1B for the acreage, which is operated as a joint venture with Reliance Industries.

Ensign was close to striking an agreement with PXD last summer for the Eagle Ford position but no deal was finalized, according to the report.

If successful, the sale would achieve PXD's aim of becoming an energy producer focused solely on the Permian Basin.