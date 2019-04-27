Walmart teases one-day free shipping

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) fires the latest blow in the all-out delivery war in the retail sector.

"One-day free shipping...without a membership fee. Now THAT would be groundbreaking. Stay tuned," tweeted the retail giant yesterday after the market close.

The Walmart tease follows Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) disclosure during its earnings call that it plans to roll out one-day Prime shipping this year through what's anticipated to be a heavy investment in the company's in-house delivery infrastructure.

Amazon's announcement sent shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) down 5.7% on Friday and Walmart 1.9% lower. Also in the mix, FedEX (NYSE:FDX) was off 2.6% and UPS (NYSE:UPS) shed 1.1% as investors gauged the potential impact on the shippers.

Amazon and Walmart's willingness to invest heavily in one-day shipping could also increase the pressure on other retailers such as Macy's (NYSE:M), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) looking to keep up.

