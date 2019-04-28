IDEAYA Biosciences on deck for IPO

South San Francisco, CA-based IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $70M IPO.

The oncology-focused precision medicine firm develops targeted therapeutics for populations of patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Specifically, it integrates its know-how in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with small molecule drug discovery.

Lead candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor in-licensed from Novartis (NYSE:NVS), for GNAQ- or GNA11-mutation-positive solid tumors. A Phase 1/2 basket study should launch no later than Q3. Novartis is currently conducting a Phase 1 study in uveal melanoma under the candidate moniker LXS196, but IDYA controls all future clinical development.

2018 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 36.4 (+152.8%); Net Loss: (34.4) (-189.1%); Cash Burn: (27.6) (-126.2%).