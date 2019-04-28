Trump says Japan to invest $40B in U.S. car factories

Pres. Trump pressed Japan Prime Minister Abe for Japanese automakers produce more vehicles in the U.S. at their meeting earlier this week, according to the U.S. ambassador to Japan.

"The president feels very positive that we will see such movement because all the economics support that," said Amb. William Hagerty.

Trump told a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Saturday that Abe said Japan would invest $40B in U.S. car factories, without providing details.

Toyota (NYSE:TM) said last month it planned to invest $13B in the U.S. over the next five years, topping a 2017 pledge to spend $10B.

Other relevant tickers include HMC, OTCPK:NSANY, OTCPK:MZDAY, OTCPK:SZKMY

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, CARZ, DBJP, JPNL, HEWJ, JEQ, EWV, EZJ, JPXN, JPN