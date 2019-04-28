'Avengers' hits $350M, smashing opening records

In early weekend numbers that include Sunday, Avengers: Endgame (NYSE:DIS) easily shattered box office records, drawing $350M in North America and $859M overseas to hit a $1.2B global figure, and putting a stamp on a dominant Marvel franchise that has been a feather in Disney's cap.
The biggest previous domestic weekend -- all films in release combined -- was $314M, and Endgame passed that as a single film.
The film's wildly successful predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, took 11 days to hit the $1B that Endgame reached in only five.
Endgame got the widest release of all time, opening in 4,662 North American theaters.
Other films in the top 10 dropped 68% on average as the Disney film soaked up all moviegoing oxygen.
Now the speculation begins on whether Endgame can make a run at the all-time gross leader Avatar, which drew $2.78B over its run.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox