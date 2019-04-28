'Avengers' hits $350M, smashing opening records

In early weekend numbers that include Sunday, Avengers: Endgame (NYSE:DIS) easily shattered box office records, drawing $350M in North America and $859M overseas to hit a $1.2B global figure, and putting a stamp on a dominant Marvel franchise that has been a feather in Disney's cap.

The biggest previous domestic weekend -- all films in release combined -- was $314M, and Endgame passed that as a single film.

The film's wildly successful predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, took 11 days to hit the $1B that Endgame reached in only five.

Endgame got the widest release of all time, opening in 4,662 North American theaters.

Other films in the top 10 dropped 68% on average as the Disney film soaked up all moviegoing oxygen.

Now the speculation begins on whether Endgame can make a run at the all-time gross leader Avatar, which drew $2.78B over its run.

Exhibitor stocks: AMC, CNK, IMAX, MCX, OTC:CNWGY