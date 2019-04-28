American Airlines pilots say 737 MAX training draft falls short - Reuters

The union that represents American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) pilots says Boeing's (NYSE:BA) draft 737 MAX training proposals don't go far enough to address their concerns, Reuters reports, citing comments submitted to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Boeing is now preparing for regulatory approval a final software update and training package to address an anti-stall system that played a role in the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March that killed 157 people and a Lion Air flight five months earlier that killed 189 people.

In the draft, pilots, engineers and other experts concluded that pilots only need additional computer-based training to understand the anti-stall system.

The Allied Pilots Association, however, says the computer training “will not provide a level of confidence for pilots to feel not only comfortable flying the aircraft but also relaying that confidence to the traveling public.”

The APA also called for recurring training on simulators that includes scenarios similar to the ones experienced by the Ethiopian and Lion Air pilots, in addition to the computer training.

