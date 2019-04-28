Diamond Offshore Drilling Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.59 (-268.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $231.9M (-21.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, do has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.