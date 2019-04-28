McDermott Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-41.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.18B (+258.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mdr has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.