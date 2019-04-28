Restaurant Brands Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (+1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, qsr has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.