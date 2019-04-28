Alliance Resource Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-40.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $523M (+14.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, arlp has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.