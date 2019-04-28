Cooper Tire & Rubber Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+18.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $608.14M (+1.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ctb has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.