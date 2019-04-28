Insperity Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.88 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+14.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nsp has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.