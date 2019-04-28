Armstrong World Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Armstrong World (NYSE:AWI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (+19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $247.38M (+8.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, awi has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.