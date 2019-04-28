Cadence Bancorporation Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $185.47M (+61.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, cade has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.