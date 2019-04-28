Alphabet Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $10.17 (+2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $37.36B (+19.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, goog has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 9 downward.

