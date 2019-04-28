Transocean Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (+35.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $745.43M (+12.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rig has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.