Western Digital Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-87.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.68B (-26.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wdc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 16 downward.