EPR Properties Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $162.03M (+4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, epr has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.