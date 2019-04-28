AK Steel Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.75B (+5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aks has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.