Continental Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-29.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (-6.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, clr has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.