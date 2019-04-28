MGM Resorts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-20.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.12B (+10.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mgm has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.