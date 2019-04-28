Cognex Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $172.16M (+1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cgnx has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.