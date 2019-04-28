Neurocrine Biosciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.71 (-51.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $136.77M (+92.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nbix has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.