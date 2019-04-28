Leggett & Platt Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (+14.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, leg has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.